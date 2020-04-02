|
|
Bob Gehrke passed away from this life on March 29, 2020. He was 89 years old and the beloved husband of his wife of 65 years Patricia Gehrke.
Born May 30, 1930, Bob was the first child of William Henry and Mabel Moeckly Gehrke.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by their three daughters Vicki Ronan and her husband Kevin Ronan; Terri Winn and her husband Ron Saunders; and Kim Thompson and her husband Jay Thompson; nine grandchildren, Katie Fox and her husband Pat Fox; Ben Ronan and his wife Natalie Ronan; Sam Ronan and Tammy McFarland, les ames soeur; Jordan Lewis and her husband Quron Lewis; Sage Winn; Jaik Thompson, Hannah Thompson; Joe Thompson; five great grandchildren, Isla, Sadie, Maren, Quincy and Colin; and sister-in-law, Colleen Gehrke
Bob is predeceased by his grandson Zac Winn and brother Bill Gehrke.
Bob will be missed by his best friend Willie Stittsworth, who resides in Minnesota, as well as numerous friends and colleagues.
Bob was a man of faith, loyalty and devotion. Whatever he did, it was an understatement to say he always put out 150%
After graduating from Ankeny High School, where he was a key player on the high school basketball team that won the Iowa state championship, Bob secured a basketball scholarship to University of Northern Iowa.
After his college graduation, Bob pursued his love of flying by going through flight training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, where he met the love of his life. He served four years active duty in the U.S. Navy and as commanding officer of the VAH-7 Squadron. Bob continued his service in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 20 years. After his active duty in the Navy, Bob taught, was principal and coached the boys and girls basketball teams at Mt. Union High School in Iowa.
Bob then went on to become an admired business man working for BNA Inc in sales and retired from that company as president of BNA Communications Division. All the while contributing to his community church along the way as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder and singing in the choir. Bob was also an Ancient Free and Accepted Master Mason for 62 years. In "retirement" Bob started, owned and operated his own business. In this final career he combined his educational background with his business background successfully operating a private tutoring business that served Frederick, Montgomery, Carroll, Washington, and Fairfield Counties: Training and Education Services, Inc dba Sylvan Learning Center. Bob never really retired. You could find him in his suit and tie at work every day up to four months before he passed away. In his leisure time he did enjoy spending time with family and flying his airplane.
Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a pilot, a golfer, a gardener, a business man, but above all he was a patriarch who held to the highest of values and taught others the meaning and importance of faith, family and friends.
He will be deeply missed by all of us.
In consideration of the restrictions mandated during this national crisis, there will be a private military service and burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled when all this has passed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to https://www.dementiasociety.org.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Condolences and messages to the family can be left online at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020