Bobby Lee Carter

Bobby Lee Carter Obituary
Bobby Lee Carter, 74, of Frederick, MD, died Sunday August 18, 2019.

He was the husband of Elsie Carter.

Born on April 2, 1945, he was the son of the late Samuel and Catherine Carter.

Surviving besides his wife is one son, Bobby Lee Carter, Jr. and wife Heather; one daughter, Melissa Carter; three sisters, Mary Pollen and husband Ralph, Barbara Hanner and husband Norman, Patsy Smith; two brothers, Eddie Carter and wife Lynn, George Carter and wife Sherry and seven grandchildren, Kyle, Cody and Emily Brittle, Savana, Kathren, Lance and Lily Carter.

Bobby was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Carter; two sisters, Betty Kisner, Shirley

The family will be receiving friends on Friday August 23rd from 10 - 11 AM at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd., Barnesville, MD where funeral services will follow at 11 AM.

Interment will follow in Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
