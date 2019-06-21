Bonnie Grillo earned her wings on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer. Bonnie was small in stature, but xtra-large in love, kindness and humor.



Bonnie is survived by her crazy husband George, her son and daughter-in-law and grand-daughter Kurt, Chassity and Ava, her son Keith and wife Sharon, her Mom, and brothers and sisters.



Most friends and family will remember Bonnie as the little blonde with spunk. She was always kind and giving and would do anything she could to help anyone at anytime.



There will be a memorial service and celebration of life on Saturday, June 29, at 2:00 at 2762 Lynn St., Frederick, MD (actually in Urbana on the west side of I-270.)



Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Online condolences may be expressed at staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019