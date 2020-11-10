1/1
Bonnie Hagan
1943 - 2020
Bonnie Luvere Hagan nee Tuning, of Brunswick, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Brunswick, MD.

Born April 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Elmer, Opal, and Stanley.

Bonnie graduated from Brunswick High School. As a long-standing Brunswick resident, she spent her life working as a custodian for the Brunswick School System. Bonnie loved spending time outdoors, playing cards, watching her soaps on tv, cooking and taking care of her home and family whom she loved fiercely.

She is survived by her daughters Lori Engler, Mary Hagan, and Janice Carter, bothers Jack and Rick, and sisters Janice and Fern. She also has 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer, Opal, And Stanley, husband Clayton Hagan, Daughter Robin Hagan Boyce, and brother Bill Carter.

Funeral Services are provided by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. A public interment will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 1pm at Park Heights Cemetery at 710 East H Street, Brunswick, MD 21716 by the Reverend Larry Zecher. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time will be in effect.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Interment
01:00 PM
Park Heights Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John T. Williams Funeral Home
100 Petersville Rd.
Brunswick, MD 21716
301-834-9971
