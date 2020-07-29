Bonnie Jean Thomas-Lashley, 53 of Mt. Airy, MD in Carroll County died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:14 am at Northwest Hospital.
Bonnie was born November 16, 1966, in Frederick, MD the daughter of Pastor Ernest Robert Thomas, Sr. and the late Betty Jane (Luby) Thomas.
She was employed by Ryland Mortgage Company, James Way, Beautician, and as a Daycare provider. Bonnie was a Girl Scouts Leader, PTA President, Sunday school Teacher and choir director.
She is survived by her Father Ernest Thomas Sr. (Caroline), Brothers Torrance Thomas (Wendy), Anthony Thomas, Brian Thomas, Ernest Thomas, Jr. Keith Thomas (Nancy). Devoted mother of Jenahua Lashley-Stanton (Brandon Stanton) & Jessica Lashley (David Lewis). Also survived by her grandchildren LaMya Webb, SaNya Lashley-Stanton, Za'Rya Lashley-Stanton, JaMarya Venable, Jayana Lashley & Jazmine Lewis, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11am to 12 Noon at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). At which time, the funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon.
Interment at Lake View Memorial Park.
Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
