Bonnie Sue Darr-Hoffmaster, passed away at age 50 on April 19, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital due to complications. Her drive and determination in battling multiple health concerns over her entire life and especially the past eight weeks was an inspiration to all who knew her. Bonnie's passions were her two sons, her unique animals, her dog Duke and the love of her life. She will be sadly missed by all!

She is survived by her husband Karl Hoffmaster, two sons Richard and Tyler Zimmerman, Father's Thomas Tucker & Harry Darr, Sister Angela Pearrell and husband Dale, Brother Thomas Tucker Jr., sons' father Trent Zimmerman many nieces, nephews and relatives. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Tucker.

In honor of Bonnie, donations can be made at https://www.wchdc.org/sponsors/donate-today/# for individuals with special needs. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a later date, see website https://rememberingbonnies.wixsite.com/bsdh for future information.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
