Bonnie Twite Sheppard, age 94, passed away peacefully in Orchard Park, NY on April 11, 2019 with family by her side. Bonnie was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Monroe and Gertrude Twite on January 27, 1925.



Bonnie moved to Washington, DC in 1948 and worked for the Department of the Navy. In 1952, she married the late William Stanley Sheppard, Jr. of Gaithersburg, Maryland and they resided in Rockville, MD. Bonnie was a homemaker and enjoyed bridge and crochet. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Rockville and Jefferson, MD.



Bonnie was the loving mother to her two daughters Carolyn (Paul) Scarborough of Venice, FL and Linda (Kevin) Murphy of Orchard Park, NY; cherished grandmother to Ann (Derek) Taggart, Kevin and Eric Scarborough; Mary Kate, Laura (Nico De Leon) and David Murphy.



She is survived by her beloved sister Beverly Barribeau of Kaukauna, WI, many nieces and nephews and predeceased by sister Birdell Follman and brother Arlen Twite.



A private memorial service will be held in Frederick, MD.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, 225 Como Park, Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14277 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 27, 2019