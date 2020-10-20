Boyd E. Frushour, 87, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Monday, September 25, 1933 at Wolfsville, he was the son of the late Guy and Catherine (Bear) Frushour.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Peggy M. (Kline) Frushour July 12, 2019.
Boyd was employed by many excavating companies in Frederick and Washington County as a heavy equipment operator.
He was a member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club.
He loved gardening and making bird houses and wine for family and friends.
Boyd is survived by daughters, Brenda Miller and companion Billy, Barbara Frushour and Diann Miller, sons, Boyd E. Jr. "Beanie" and companion Donna, Wayne "Snake", and Kevin and wife Pam, sister, Martha Lewis, grandchildren, Mandy Miller, Melissa Myers and husband Brent, Everest Shook and wife Nicki, David Frushour, great-grandchildren, Kyle High, Kolton Shook, Porter Myers, and Camden Myers, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Elwood and Nathan.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
.