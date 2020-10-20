1/1
Boyd Eugene Frushour
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boyd E. Frushour, 87, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Monday, September 25, 1933 at Wolfsville, he was the son of the late Guy and Catherine (Bear) Frushour.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Peggy M. (Kline) Frushour July 12, 2019.

Boyd was employed by many excavating companies in Frederick and Washington County as a heavy equipment operator.

He was a member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club.

He loved gardening and making bird houses and wine for family and friends.

Boyd is survived by daughters, Brenda Miller and companion Billy, Barbara Frushour and Diann Miller, sons, Boyd E. Jr. "Beanie" and companion Donna, Wayne "Snake", and Kevin and wife Pam, sister, Martha Lewis, grandchildren, Mandy Miller, Melissa Myers and husband Brent, Everest Shook and wife Nicki, David Frushour, great-grandchildren, Kyle High, Kolton Shook, Porter Myers, and Camden Myers, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Elwood and Nathan.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.L. Davis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved