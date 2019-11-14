|
CHARLES BRADLEY "BRAD" WILLIAMS
On Tuesday, October 1st, Brad Williams of Frederick, MD passed away following a 4 year battle with cancer. He graduated from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina. He was born on January 21, 1958 in Portsmouth, Virginia, to the late Bernice C. "Joe" Williams and Carolyn K. Williams. Brad was predeceased by his brother, Steven W. Williams and his uncle, Michael L. Williams, both of Frederick, Maryland. He was a contractor who worked on historic home restoration and also bought and sold antiques on eBay. He is survived by his brother, Gregory Williams of Alexandria, Virginia and his companion of 20 years, Diane Cain of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 on Saturday November 16th at Dutch's Daughter Restaurant 581 Himes Avenue, Frederick Maryland.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019