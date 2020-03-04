Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
Brandon Merrell


1981 - 2020
Brandon Merrell Obituary
Brandon Edward Merrell, age 38 of New Market, died suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Born August 12, 1981 in Corona, California, he was the son of Gerald Merrell of Columbia, MD and the late Carol Diane Cowdin Merrell. He was the husband of Shannon Merrell his wife of 15 years.

Brandon was employed as a Federal Air Marshal for the last 9 years. He was a graduate of Atholton High School, Columbia and Towson University with a bachelor's in education. He enjoyed golfing, the beach, family vacations, spending time with family and friends, playing poker, coaching and playing baseball, and especially his lifted Toyota truck.

Surviving in addition to his wife are children Kailey, Karalyne, and Maddex Merrell, all of New Market, brothers Robert Merrell of Chesapeake, VA, Dustin Merrell of Columbia, Zachary Merrell of Sykesville. Also surviving are mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carla and Stuart Colvin of Frederick, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, March 7th at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd, Frederick with a memorial service at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
