Brenda Elizabeth (Branison) "Billy" Kamper, born July 25, 1941, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2020, at the age of 79. She lived in Frederick, MD for 76 years and spent the last 3 years with her daughter and son-in-law in Charlotte, NC. Brenda was the daughter of the late Charles Washington and Lillian (Branison) Harris. She was a student at Lincoln High School in Frederick, MD. In her younger days, she loved to party and help others. She connected with the younger generation in the community and treated them like her own. Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching her Westerns!
Left to cherish her memories are her: children, Mary Elizabeth "Cookie" Bowie of Brunswick, MD, Spencer Monroe "Manny" Bowie Jr. (Brenda) of Frederick, MD, Doris A. "Pebbles" Bowie of Accokeek, MD, and Annette L. "Nettie" Bowie-Ballard (Jeffery) of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Elise "Carol" Branison of Frederick, MD, Barbara Johnson of Alexandria, VA and Haronia "Roney" Jackson of Prince George's County, MD; brother, Murray S. "Poncho" Harris (Regina) of Frederick, MD; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her memorial service is on Sat., Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St. Frederick, MD. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is private but can be viewed at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com
.