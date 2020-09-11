1/1
Brenda Landis
1961 - 2020
Brenda Lee Landis, 59, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.

Born March 22, 1961 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Grayson Rippeon and Annabelle Grimes Rippeon.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Brenda had a contagious laugh and smile. She adored her grandchildren and had a great affection for animals. She also enjoyed riding with John on the motorcycle.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, John, at home; one daughter, Angela Glorfield of Charles Town, WV; one son, Wayne Landis and wife, Jocel of Prince George, VA; five grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, Andrew, Brianna and Isabella; three sisters, Darlene Sier, Kathy Baugher and husband, Marty, and Cindy Kehne and husband, Kevin; three brothers, Junior Rippeon and wife, Lynn, Terry Rippeon and wife, Kathy and Michael Rippeon and wife, Sheila; her faithful K-9 companion, Toby, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV. Interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery in Martinsburg, WV.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or to Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Road, Martinsburg, WV 25405.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
Funeral services provided by
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd.
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
