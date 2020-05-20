Brenda Martin
1943 - 2020
Brenda Joyce Wilson Martin, 76, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at home in Thurmont, MD. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Martin for 54 years.

Born on August 23, 1943, in Smithfield, PA , she was the daughter of the late Leonard Burdette and Beatrice Louise (Victor) Wilson.

Brenda was a dedicated nurse who served her community for many years. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick and a lifelong Steelers fan. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, bird watcher and dog enthusiast.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Matthew W. Martin; daughter Kendra Martin LaDuca and husband Charles and precious granddaughters, Julia and Alexandra LaDuca of Silver Spring, MD; her cousin, Gloria Brady Sharp and family of NC; and cousins Gail Gmys, Newton Keith Wilson, and Michelle Dillow and families.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that Memorial donations be made to either,

Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC https://giving.childrensnational.org/site/Donation

Or the Frederick County Humane Society. http://fchs.org/ as these causes were of utmost importance to Brenda.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
