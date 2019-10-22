Home

Brenda McSpadden Edwards

Brenda McSpadden Edwards, age 76, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy MD after a struggle with cancer. Born on Feb. 7, 1943, she was the daughter of Alvin and Venta McSpadden.

She enjoyed cooking and reading.

Surviving is her daughter Robin Edwards of Frederick and two sisters and their families. She will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews and chosen grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Sat., Oct. 26th at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 3882 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Stand Up To Cancer.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
