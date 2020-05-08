Brenda Reaver
Brenda Sue Reaver, 67, of Union Bridge, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Richard Wayne Reaver, Sr., her husband of 44 years.

Born in Frederick, Brenda was the daughter of the late Paul and Dona Deyton. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three sons, Richard Wayne Reaver, Jr. (Heather Alderson), Ronald William Reaver, and Randall Wade Reaver; a sister, Paulette Duvall (Gary); brothers Ralph Deyton and Wayne Deyton; sister-in-law, Wanda Deyton, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Deyton.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 15th I the Garden of Devotion at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-funeral-costs-for-brenda-reaver?

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Devotion at Resthaven Memorial Gardens
