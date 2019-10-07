|
Brett Austin Fleming, 21, beloved son, brother, grandson, great grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many, passed away at his home in Monrovia, Maryland on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Brett was born in Gettysburg, PA on August 10, 1998. Brett is survived by his father Michael Fleming and stepmother Karen Fleming, his mother Christine Niper and stepfather Matthew Niper, his siblings Carter Niper, Grayson Niper, Lucas Fleming and Mikayla Fleming. Brett was loved and is remembered by his grandparents Phillip Fleming, Susie Fleming, Gary Moser, Dorothy Moser, Christine Woodward, James Woodward, Linda Niper, Gary and Sandy Yagel, his aunts and uncles PJ, Katie, Amy, Gary, Kim, Melissa, Jay, Josh, Tiffany, Grant, Luke, Lindsay, and Jeremiah, his cousins Corinne, Kourtney, Grant, Claudia, Chloe, Cayden, Blake, Russell, Lacey, Wyatt, Trey, Ethan, Jake & Timothy. Brett is preceded in death by his Grandfather Donald Niper.
Brett attended Frederick County Public Schools, Washington Christian Academy, Mount Airy Christian Academy and Mount Airy Christian Family Academy. Brett graduated from MACFA in 2016 and studied at Frederick Community College where he pursued a career as an automotive technician and video game designer.
Brett spent his time helping others, whether repairing their vehicles, helping them move, or cheering them up after a bad day, he always made sure everyone was happy. Brett also enjoyed making funny videos with his friends, playing Magic the Gathering with his brother, cousins and friends, playing soccer for his high school team, and spending time with his family and friends. Brett loved road trips, the beach, movies, sports, video games and making people laugh. Brett was everything you could ever ask for in a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and forever remembered in our hearts and souls.
Funeral Services will be held at Mount Airy Bible Church, 16700 Old Frederick Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771 on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A visitation will begin at 11:00 am followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm. There will be a private interment on Monday October 14, 2019 in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Brett Fleming Memorial Fund on Facebook OR to bring a small toy to the church on Saturday, October 12 which will be donated in his honor.
Brett Memorial Fund Donation Link:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/2518649454881622/
Online Condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
