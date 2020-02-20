The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
Myersville, MD
Brian Allan Whipp Obituary
Brian A Whipp died unexpectedly at his home in Myersville on Sunday, February 16th. He was 60 years old.

Brian attended Middletown High School and spent four years in the US Navy. Most of his service time was spent on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Brian was proud when he was named Soldier of the Month among the more than 5,000 sailors on his ship.

Following military service, Brian was an independent concrete contractor in the Frederick County area. More recently, he has been employed by H.F. Payne.

Brian began riding motorcycles at the age of 14 and continued to be a motorcycle enthusiast the rest of his life. He also loved nature and was fascinated by the animal and floral wildlife around his home and throughout the country. He enjoyed trips to the Chesapeake Bay to go crabbing and sharing bushels of crabs with his friends. He also enjoyed overnight canoe and kayaking trips with friends.

Brian was predeceased by his mother, Roma Gene Rice Whipp and his grandparents, George and Helen Rice of Myersville and Dorothy and Charles Whipp of Braddock Heights.

He is survived by his father Donald, and stepmother Yoby of The Villages, Florida; daughter, Megan (David) Maddox and granddaughter Millie, of Walkersville; Sisters Carol (Dave) Stanfield, Frederick; and Donna Whipp (Page) Gravely, and his nephew Roman Gravely of Middleburg Va.

A celebration of his life will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Myersville on Saturday, March 21st beginning at 1pm. Reception to follow.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Audubon Society Audubon.org.

Donald B.Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
