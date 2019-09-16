|
BRIAN KEITH HAWKINS (Boo Boo) was born on August 24, 1965 to late James and Florence Hawkins. He was preceded in death by his Brothers William (Boot Sack) Carter, Stephan (Stevie), William (Billy) Hawkins and Sisters Mary (Ella) Hawkins, Joan King. He departed this life on Saturday September 7,2019. He attended Montgomery County Public School. He worked in the Trash Removal Services for 32 years. He worked for J&J Trash Service for 23 years which became his Family. He was a fan of Football. He liked the Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. Boo Boo lived his life to the fullest. He was a nice and friendly person. Boo Boo was a unique person. He leaves to cherish his memories one son Tony Keith Jackson, three Granddaughters Sheyla, Alanna and Isebelle Jackson. Four Brothers: James (Jimmy), Kelvin (Wayne), Clifton (BeBe) and Posey Hawkins. Five Sisters: Frances Gaither and Shirley, Bernice, Ivory, Donna Hawkins and Best Friend "Brother" John (Johnny) Cavell and The Cavell Family. One Brother in-law Billy Davis Sr. Two Sisters in-law Cheryl Merrell and Antoinette Hart-Hawkins. Two uncles William (Big Jack) and Frank Jackson. Host of Nephews, Nieces, Great - Nephews, Great-Nieces, Cousins and friends and devoted friends in the Sanitation Trash Removal Service. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Staley Park, located 11 W. 10th St. Frederick, MD 21701 with food and fellowship to follow.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019