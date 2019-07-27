Home

Brian Joel Sullivan

Brian Joel Sullivan Obituary
Brian "Joey" passed away at his home in Salisbury, MD on July 22, 2019.

He was born in Silver Spring, MD on October 10, 1971 to Gary HB and Norma J. Sullivan. Joey was raised in Damascus, MD where he excelled in football at Damascus High School graduating in 1990.

Joey started racing Motor Cross at 8 years old and continued into his thirties. As a semi-pro, in 1999 he was ranked #1 in two classes in the 7th district.

After several years of selling motorcycles, Joey fell in love with the Maryland Eastern Shore and moved to Salisbury in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 2011. He is survived by his son Collin of Frederick, MD, his father and sister Robin of Middletown, MD, his brother Tim (Teresa) of Raleigh, NC and his sister Katie Sikora (Walt) of Damascus, MD. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019
