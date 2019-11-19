|
|
Brian Keith "Bo" Brust, 57 of Frederick passed away in his sleep on November 17, 2019. He was able to overcome a year-long battle with throat cancer, however continued to struggle with irreparable cardiac issues. He was the husband of Karen Webb Brust, his companion of 31 years 15 of those years married.
Born in Frederick, Maryland. He is deceased by parents, George William and Carol Ann Lucille (Cookie) Clark Brust. Bo grew up in the Adamstown, Jefferson, and Feagaville areas. He attended Carroll Manor and Valley Elementary schools. Graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 1980. He was a past member of the United Church of Christ in Adamstown, where he attended Sunday school.
In his early years he was an active member of the Ballenger Boys 4-H Club in Frederick County. His first jobs were at The Fruit Factory and the Dutch Plant Farm both in Frederick. He started his professional meat cutting career with Carmack Jays Grocery in downtown Frederick. From there he went on to become a Giant Food employee, advancing to meat manager at several of the Frederick county Giant locations, most recently Walkersville.
One of his Greatest joys each year was going to The Great Frederick Fair and Representing Giant in Frederick by purchasing 4H beef projects from local Frederick County 4-H'ers. Many kids sent letters in and also came to visit the store and talked to Bo with their parents and their animal projects. He also personally would work off the clock to go and get the prepared meat in later years after it was processed and brought back to the store for Giant to sell. Prior to that Giant Butchers processed all the 4H Beef in the stores.
Bo developed many lasting friendships with customers and employees along the way. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Hunting and fishing were his passion. He always looked forward to the yearly Striper fishing trips with friends. Bo started a tradition with family and friends of all ages on opening day of trout fishing. Summer days he could be found fishing at Sharon's pond in his spare time. Family vacationing in Ocean City Maryland with his family was always enjoyed. During deer season he enjoyed cutting deer alongside his father, nephew Michael and close friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Brian Keith "B.K." Brust Jr.; siblings Debra "Deb" Brust Fouche and Lori Ann Gates (Phillip); niece, Mackenzie Gates; nephews, Michael Fouche (Desiree), PJ Gates Jr., and Ryan Gates; great nephews, Waylon and Briar Fouche; mother-in-law Dorothy Webb; uncles, Robert "Bob" Brust, J. Richard "Dick" Clark, and Charlie Day. He was also survived by numerous cousins that were raised by his side like siblings; and special friends, Dave Burkett, Phil Brandon, Keith LaCoste and many more.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by father-in-law Richard Webb and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Friday, November 22 at Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 3pm Saturday November 23 at the funeral home. Pastor Eddie Hartman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019