Mr. Brian Lee Wages, 42 died Monday May 25, 2020 in Frederick, MD. He was the former Husband of Rebecca G. Cannon.



Born August 7, 1977 in Frederick, he was the son of John L. Wages & the late Sherry A. (Smith) Wages.



Brian was a Handyman by trade. He was always complimented for being the problem solver in any of his work positions. He had the ability to fix or repair anything that was given to him. He was resourceful in life regardless of the situation.



Brian spent most of his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, chopping, & splitting fire wood.



Survived by two children; Brittany Meek & Jonathan Wages & Step Son, Brian Cannon. Siblings, Robert Klipp (Connie Klipp), Jeffrey Wages, Ritchie Kline, & Ronnie Wages (Lauren Hart). Nieces & Nephews, Ryan Wages, Christian Klipp, Elijah Crider, Kirsten Klipp, Kyla Klipp & Mason Wages. Two special cousins, Dawn Shugars & Vernon "Jake" Smith & his Aunt Kathy Shiflett & several other family members & friends.



Interment will be private.



Contributions to help defray the cost of the cremation may be made to Brian's Father. For his address please email Connieklipp1106@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store