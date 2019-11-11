|
It is with great sadness that the family of Brian McGuire announce his passing on Tuesday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 56 years at his home in Randallstown, Maryland.
Brian will be lovingly remembered as 'Boo' by his parents Sanford and Sharon McGuire; sisters Grace McGuire, Mollie McGuire-Fish (Greg), and Kate McGuire-Kohlhepp; and nieces and nephews Kara Paul (Eric, Hannah, and Jake), Mariah Krouse, Jason and Ben Fish, Kerri Kohlhepp Scarborough (Bo, Olivia) and Kevin Kohlhepp.
Born October 20, 1963, in Washington, DC, and raised in Kensington, Wheaton, and Beltsville, Maryland. He is preceded in death by his brothers Sean McGuire and Edward Kohlhepp; his grandparents Jim Falconer, Margie Scott, and GR & Euna Fulkerson; Uncle Tom Falconer; Aunt Debbie Rhodes; Niece Hannah Krouse; and cousin Joshua Medina.
Brian will be forever remembered by his extensive family including Rodney Rhodes, Melissa Medina, Gary Rhodes, Abbey (Lazarus, Sophia, and Isaiah) Stanley, Dave & Jass Bell, Steve & Maria Combs, Andy Cieslowski, and numerous dear friends.
A lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma University "Boomer Sooner", and the Baltimore Orioles, he also enjoyed smoking a stogie and a good debate. Intrigued by trivia and facts of all types, Brian was a wealth of knowledge and a healthy desire to debate. He was a gifted artist at heart, he produced so many beautiful works of art over the years that brought happiness to his family and friends that were lucky enough to receive them. Brian cherished being with his family, friends, and just being the life of the party. A man of many talents, he will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23 at Stauffer Funeral Home at 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick Maryland 21702. A Celebration of Life reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation in memory of Brian McGuire to the Guillain-Barre' Syndrome Foundation at https://forms.gbs-cidp.org/give/57776/#!/donation/checkout. Your donation will be tax deductible.
If you have a photo or memory to share with the family, please feel free to bring them to the Celebration of Life, post them online at Stauffer's website, or send them via Facebook to any family member.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Inc, Frederick and expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019