Mr. Brian Patrick O'Brien, 67, of Frederick, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Nancy Ramsburg Ausherman O'Brien.



Born August 18, 1951 in Huntington, Long Island, New York, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Nevins O'Brien.



Brian owned Myriad Performance Services where he was a Training & Coaching Consultant. He was a member of numerous business organizations. He served in the US Navy for 6 years. Brian was a devoted family man to his wife and her children and his proudest accomplishment was being a wonderful grandfather to his two grandsons.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-children, Justin Ausherman and wife Lauren and Kari Ausherman Browning and husband Jay, grandchildren, Cayden Ausherman and Noah Ausherman, siblings, Mary Reddan (Pat), Thomas O'Brien (Theresa), Christine Glenn (Bill), Kathleen Biser (Mark), Maureen O'Brien Hoffman (Michael) and Patrick O'Brien (Jen), mother-in-law, Judy Hoff, brother-in-law, Bruce Ramsburg (Linda), numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Jan Wahl and Kathi & Jon Kissane.



There will be no funeral services. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Christopher W. Ausherman Scholarship Fund at The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church Street Frederick, MD 21701. Secure, online memorial contributions may be made at www.FrederickCountyGives.org/CWAusherman.



Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019