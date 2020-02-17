|
Brianna Marie Vann, 14, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Saturday, February 15 at her home in Mount Airy. Born on June 30, 2005, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Michael Vann and Kathy Ann Barnes.
Though she faced many challenges in life, Brianna loved to laugh. Her family was everything to her - especially her Daddy. She loved listening to country music and going for walks outside.. One of the special things she enjoyed was being in the pool.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a step-mother, Betty Vann; siblings: Stephen, Dillan, Abigayle, Adam, Gabriela, Alejandra, Cynthia, Kylah, Ethan, Skylar and Jordan; grandparents: Anna and Richard Malatt, Robert and Cheryl Vann; grandfather, Sergio Guerra and grandmother, Linda Broda; a great-grandmother, Thelma McNeil; uncles: Bobby and Matthew Vann and Daniel Barnes, Jr. and aunts Heather Stewardson, Brenda Perez and Mary Andrade. She is also survived by numerous other family members including her 9 cousins: Karla, Alanna, Santos, Samantha, Nikko, Mallory, Hunter, Camden and Markie. Brianna was preceded in death by her grandmother, Penny Shoemaker, great-grandparents Cabby and Louella Logan, Virginia and Frank Eyler, Phyllis Guerra and Joseph Broda and an uncle, Josh Vann.
Brianna's family would like to thank the nurses from Kimmar and Specialty Care Nursing Agencies, especially Ruth, Degen, Kula and Chantel for the special care they provided to her over the years, and would also like to thank Bonnie Gordon, her home-school teacher, for the good care and many memories.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville, Mt. Airy. A celebration of Brianna's life journey will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 12:00 to service time.
Memorial donations may be made to The Fund for Johns Hopkins Hospital, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020