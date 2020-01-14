Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Bridget Menago


1923 - 2020
Bridget Menago Obituary
Bridget Menago, 96 of Frederick, Maryland and formerly of Kenilworth, New Jersey died on Saturday, January 11th. She was under the care of hospice at her daughter's home where she resided for more than 20 years. She was the wife of 55 years to the late Stanley Menago.

She was born on October 6, 1923 in Troop, PA to George and Francis Grabowsky. Bridget retired from The Palnut Company, in Mountainside, NJ. During World War II she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" serving the country creating war planes.

She is survived by her only child, Judith Erkelenz and husband William; her only grandson, Will Erkelenz of Newark, Delaware and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 16th at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 12pm on Friday, January 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
