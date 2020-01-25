|
Brock Edward MacKellar, 32, passed away Friday morning, January 17 in Frederick. He is survived by his sister Shannon MacKellar and his girlfriend Racheal Stone.
Brock was preceded in death by his loving mother, Joyce MacKellar and his grandparents Edward F. Manbeck Sr. and Dorothy Joyce Manbeck.
Brock had a passion for trucks and enjoyed going to car shows. He had a large extended family of friends that played a big role in his life, and he loved spending time with them. Brock always had a smile on his face. He was always there to help a friend. He was loved by everyone that knew him.
A celebration of Brock's life will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m.
Internment immediately following service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020