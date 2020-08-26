Bruce Baer

Mr. Bruce Oliver Baer, Jr., 62, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Frederick on January 21, 1958, he was a son of Shirley Ann Bowers Baer, of Frederick and the late Bruce O. Baer, Sr.
Bruce starting working in 1977 at Grove's, and had worked also for Genstar and today known as La Farge Stone Quarry. He was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed karate and playing the daily lottery. His greatest love was his family, making people laugh, hippos, wild life and the NFL Eagles.
Surviving in addition to his mother, are his children, Corey A. Baer and Lisa, Cassie J. Baer, Julie A. Bridges and Bill, two brothers, Randy Baer and Nancy, Kevin Baer and Michelle and his sister, Debbie LaGrave, grandchildren, Kaleigh and husband Cory, Jaren, Maia, Allie and Adalyn, one great grandson, Cory Lee and several nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by many friends, including his special friend, Diane Langley. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Bertha Sweeney.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences
may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
.