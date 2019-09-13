|
|
Mr. Bruce James Bradford, 76, of Waynesboro, PA and formerly of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 12, 2019. He was the husband of Donna Bradford, his wife of 43 years.
Born in Toronto, Canada, Bruce was the son of the late Jack and Norma Bradford. He attended school in Tucson, AZ and by correspondence courses, before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Mr. Bradford served 15 years in the Army as an air defense radar technician, including a tour in Vietnam where he occasionally manned the M-60 door gun on Huey helicopters. After his military service, Mr. Bradford worked as an electrical design engineer at several companies such as Martin Marietta, RSI, Gould's and Axcellis.
In addition to his loving wife, Donna, Mr. Bradford is survived by six children, Elena Janiszewski (Stanley), Michael McCray (Lynn), Cindy Kern (Lawrence), Brian Bradford, Shawn Bradford (Sarah), and Ryan Bradford; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Burnett (Caleb), Joshua McCray, Gabriel Kern, and Mikayla Bradford; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He will also be remembered by special friends Jaime Mello and her husband Samuel Mooney. Mr. Bradford was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Dorothy Lowman, June Jamer, and Robert, Jack and Gordon Bradford.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 17th. Interment with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memory at Resthaven. Floral tributes are welcome, or donations may be made to (stjude.org) or the (lung.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019