Bruce Grimmett

Bruce Grimmett Obituary
Mr. Bruce Edward Grimmett, 67, of Frederick, passed away on May 8, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.

Born in Buckhannon, WV, Bruce was the son of the late Claude and Dolores Grimmett. He attended Linganore High School, and worked in concrete construction, mostly in Maryland. Bruce enjoyed helping people, and he loved composing songs, playing music, and creating art for the amusement of friends and family. He also enjoyed being the master of his own destiny.

Bruce is survived by a sister, Brenda C. Toms & husband Ronald S. Toms; a brother, Christopher Grimmett & wife Heather Grimmett; two nieces, Clela Toms & partner Sam Wackerle and Deanna Toms & fiance Branden Ross; a great-nephew, Maddox; and many other friends and extended family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 20th in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 9 to May 12, 2019
