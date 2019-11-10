Home

Bruce Herman Schmidt of New Windsor, MD passed away on November 8, 2019 after suffering from dementia. He was born February 6, 1933 in Brethren, Michigan to Herman and Elsie Schmidt. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, L. Suzanne, two children, Gregory (Audrey) and Wendelyn (Jay), and 2 grandchildren, Ryan (Noelia) and Kaitlyn. Bruce attended Norman Dickson High School, received his B.S. from Michigan State University and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Catholic University. He worked for NSA for 34 years. In retirement, he enjoyed playing cards, helping his son with the nursery business, restoring his old home, and gardening. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
