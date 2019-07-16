Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Harman Funeral Home
Hagerstown, MD
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Harman Funeral Home
Hagerstown, MD
1973 - 2019
Bruce James Himes, 45 years old, was born August 16th, 1973 and died July 13th, 2019. Survived by wife, Karen Himes and children Christopher and Emily Himes, parents Martha McCall, Marty and Earlene Himes, and loving family. Bruce was preceded in death by sister Michele Himes. Longhorns football fan, avid X-box player - brother to many and child of the Most High God.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to It's a Blessing to be a Blessing, 248 South Locust St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Visitation to be held at Harman Funeral Home in Hagerstown on Thursday July 18th at 10 am with funeral at 11 am and graveside service to follow at Samples Manor in Sharpsburg MD. Casual dress, as Bruce would have wanted.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019
