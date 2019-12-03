|
On December 1, 2019 Bruce P. Beaver, "The Beav," retired his Viking hat after a fearless battle with small cell bladder cancer for his wings to take his final flight to heaven. Bruce passed peacefully at home hand in hand with his devoted wife, surrounded by his children and their unwavering love for him.
Born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, he is the son of Lucille Beverly Beaver and the late Sterling Vinson Beaver. He graduated from Wheaton High School in 1969.
After retiring from a career in construction, Bruce became the ultimate handyman - always willing to lend a hand or advice to get the job done. You could count on him to fix about anything. He maintained Hair Impressions until the very end, calling the girls Beaver's Angels.
"The Beav" was one of a kind. There truly isn't anyone like him. His quick wit and sense of humor are what first come to mind when you think of him, closely followed by his love of music and singing. You felt extra special when Bruce led your Happy Birthday song. He enjoyed fishing, a good card game, football, hanging in his man cave, playing lotto numbers, Father's Day crab feasts and cookouts. He was famous for his Beaver Dogs, a must have at all cookouts! Above all he adored his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 33 years, Brenda (Rhinecker) Beaver. Their commitment to one another is an inspiration to all, a true testament to the meaning of unconditional love. Also surviving are his children: Bruce Lenny Beaver, wife Tiffany; Angela Woltanski, husband Kevin; Brandon Philip Beaver; grandchildren: Tylor, Taylor and Aidan; siblings: Bill Beaver, Linda Santucci, Peggy Metz, Harold Beaver and Christine Wood, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Please join us for a visitation December 9 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E Ridgeville Blvd in Mount Airy. A funeral will be held December 10 at 11 am at Prospect United Methodist Church, 5923 Woodville Road, followed by a celebration of life at the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception Hall, 1008 Twin Arch Road.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Prospect United Methodist Church, 5923 Woodville Road, Mount Airy MD 21771 or Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019