Bruce Edward Powell, age 59, of Greencastle, PA died unexpectedly early Saturday morning February 23, 2019 in his home from an apparent heart attack.



Born November 24, 1959 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Thomas Powell Sr. and Constance (Grimm) Powell of Woodsboro, MD. He married his wife Delores (Sue) (Alleman) Powell on March 28, 1998.



Bruce had worked as an accounting manager at JLG, plant controller at Jerr-Dan and controller at Homes By Keystone. He was a member of the Otterbein Church of Waynesboro, member of the Woodsboro American Legion and a member of the Rescue Hose Co. #1 of Greencastle.



Bruce was a 1977 graduate of Walkersville High School, received his Associates Degree in Business from Frederick Community College, received his BS Degree in Business & Management from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD, and received his MBA from Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD. He was a CPA in Maryland and Pennsylvania and received his CMA from the Institute of Management Accountants.



His interests and hobbies included taking many trips to Lancaster, PA, farming, history, going to Gettysburg and watching all the Maryland sports teams play.



Surviving family in addition to his parents and wife are a brother Thomas Powell Jr. of Williamsport, MD, one sister, Suzanne Martin and husband Steve of Rocky Ridge, MD, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a very special great niece Haley Bowman and his two cats Sammy and Grace. He was preceded in death by an infant sister Janet Powell.



A memorial service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Saturday March 2 at 1:00 PM at the new Otterbein Worship Center 912 S. Potomac St. Waynesboro, PA with Pastors Mike Newman and Dave Besecker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church's worship center on Saturday from 11:00 - 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Otterbein Church 912 S. Potomac St. Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the Rescue Hose Co. # 1, 842 South Washington St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements are by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at zimmermanfh.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Feb. 25, 2019