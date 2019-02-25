Home

Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Bruce Wayne Hinman


Bruce Wayne Hinman Obituary
BRUCE WAYNE HINMAN, JR., 39, of Williamsport, MD, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home.

Born May 31, 1979 in Frederick, MD, he is the son of Linda Sue (Fleischman) Johnson and the late Bruce Wayne Hinman, Sr.

He was a 1997 graduate of South Hagerstown High School; was employed as a truck driver; and loved to fish. Bruce loved his cat, Maximus.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Nicole Hinman; step-father, R. D. Johnson; maternal grandfather, Jack Fleischman; brother Tyler Johnson; several other family members; and his best friend, Josh Turner.

Funeral services will be held 8pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Rev. Robert Robinson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at Minnich Funeral Home.

Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
