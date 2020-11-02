1/1
Bruce Weedon
1960 - 2020
Bruce Weedon, 60, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 20, 1960, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth (Carroll) Weedon and the late Edward Roosevelt Weedon . He was previously employed with MNO Plaster Applicators until his retirement where he worked as a plaster technician.

Bruce truly enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother Mary, he is survived by his daughter Nicole Weedon; step-daughter Darnetta Duffin; brothers, Sherman Weedon, Marty Weedon, Todd Weedon, Darryl Cooke and Anthony Cooke; sisters, Vickie Ballou, Tia Diggs and Crystal Bowens. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Isabella Weedon and Jayden Weedon and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Virginia Weedon and grandfather Ernest Webster Weedon and brothers, Kermit Weedon and Dale Weedon.



The family will friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
