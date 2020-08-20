1/1
Bruff Jackson Procter
1957 - 2020
Bruff Jackson Procter

August 25, 1957 ~ August 2, 2020 (age 62)

Bruff Jackson Procter, age 62, passed from this life on Sunday August 2, 2020 at John Hopkins Hospital. Born Aug. 25, 1957 in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Theodore Goldsborough Procter and Margaret Forsyth Procter. Bruff is survived by his family: Ted (wife Jill), Booker (grandson), Meg, Connor, and Micky; his sibling Mary Margaret (husband Mike) Wiley; sister-in-law Linda; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bruff's brother, Frederick Procter, passed in 2018. In addition Bruff had two very special friends who always believed in him, Janice Robbins and Dick Kanode (passed January 1, 2020).

Bruff was a dreamer and a man of many talents. From taking the path less travelled on any trip, to flying airplanes; he always had an adventure ahead of him. He was passionate about his independence and entrepreneurial ways, always finding a machine to fix. He was especially passionate about the importance of family. He touched the hearts of many over the years and remembered every story of those that touched him. Bruff, we will miss your hugs and your boundless enthusiasm. A celebration of Bruff's life will be scheduled in 2021. Donations may be made in Bruff's memory to Johns Hopkins Medical Intensive Care Unit, 1800 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
