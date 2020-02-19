|
|
Bryan Marlow Hissey, 76, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carol Ann Hissey for 49 years, who preceded him in death in 2014. He was the son of the late Marlow and Phyllis Hissey.
Surviving Bryan are his two children, Jaime Shires, and husband Pete, and Bryan Scott Hissey, and wife Debbie, all of Frederick, and his beloved grandchildren; Tyler Jones and wife Nikole, of Frederick, SPC Zach Jones and wife Aaran, of Honolulu, HI, Jake Hissey and Abby Hissey, both of Frederick. Anyone who knew Bryan knows that his favorite hobby was his grandchildren. Bryan was looking forward to becoming a great-grandfather in June. Also surviving him are his sister Teresa Pashko and brother Steve Hissey. He is also survived by his dear companion Tina Grail; they brought each other great joy in recent years after having been widowed.
Born in Frederick on December 14, 1943, Bryan was proud to call it his life-long home. A graduate of Frederick High School, he went on to proudly serve the United States Air Force in the Air National Guard as a Technical Sergeant with the 167th Aeromedical Airlift Squadron, earning the Vietnam Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his service he excelled in several professions, notably in his 30 years at Eastalco.
Bryan devoted the majority of his adult life to the mission of the American Legion as a member of the Francis Scott Key Post #11 since 1967 during which time he served as Commander and earned the status of Honorary Life Member. His service comprised of several chairmanships and committees, including with the Sons of the American Legion, Baseball Committee and Past Commander's Golf Tournament. He was also a member of the Post #3285 and Amvets Post #9.
He was an avid sports fan, always rooting for his Nationals and Terrapins but most of all his Washington Redskins - and was most proud of his seats at RFK and times with the Redskin Express. Bryan was also known for his presence in the press box, calling several local football, basketball and baseball games, including his time with the Frederick Keys.
His time with friends was cherished, in particular his travels with so many over the years to St. Petersburg, Florida, countless cruises, Legion baseball tournaments and Super Bowls, just to name a few. Anyone lucky enough to call Bryan a friend knows that his friends were family, and as his kids and grandkids grew up, the same went for their friends - most of whom simply knew him as Pappy.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, February 23. 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Francis Scott Key American Legion, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick, MD 21702. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Bryan's behalf to the FSK Post #11 American Legion Baseball Committee. (address above) Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020