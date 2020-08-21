1/1
Bryan Louis Chaney
1994 - 2020
Bryan Louis Chaney, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born on November 2, 1994 in Frederick, MD, he was the beloved son of Brett & Sandy Chaney of Frederick, MD. He will be greatly missed by his fiance, Carleigh Slifker of Elkridge, MD whom he loved deeply and had planned to be wed on November 15, 2020.

Bryan was employed by Terrapin Pools, Inc. in association with Anthony & Sylvan Pools of Elkridge, MD - a job he truly enjoyed. Bryan was full of life and an avid Capitals, Nationals & Redskins fan. He will be met in heaven by his paternal grandfather, Lee Chaney and his cousins Beth Chaney & Ben Chaney.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sister Jessica and Aaron Givens as well as his maternal grandparents, Pete & Vivian Lukasiak of Monrovia, MD; his paternal Grandmother, Judy Chaney of Hagerstown, MD; Aunts & Uncles - Chris & Canyon Lukasiak of Franklin, TN; Cindy & Tim Norton of Woodbury, NJ; Jeff & Kara Chaney of Greencastle, PA; and Steve Chaney of Hagerstown, MD. He is also survived by many cousins with whom he enjoyed many fun family days - Adam (wife Megan) Chaney, Emmitsburg, MD; Lee, Joey & Jack Norton of Woodbury, NJ; Matthew Chaney of Greencastle, PA; Gabriel Lukasiak (wife Marta) of Leesburg, VA; Zach, Josh, Ben & Hope Lukasiak of Franklin, TN.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00 AM at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West 2nd Street, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
AUG
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
