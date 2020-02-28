|
Bryon Wayne "Skinny" Hargett, 56, of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Frederick on January 18, 1964, he was a son of Luther F. "Shorty" Hargarett and the late Betty Tobery Hargett.
Bryon had worked for several years as a manager for the Ingram's Shell Station in Jefferson.
Surviving are his siblings, Betty L. Hargett, Paul W. Hargett and wife Judy, Robert S. Hargett and wife Brenda and Bonnie Horst and husband Kevin, sister-in-law, Pat Hargett, many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by many special friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Luther F. Hargett, Jr.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020