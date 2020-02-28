Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Bryon Hargett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryon Hargett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryon Hargett


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryon Hargett Obituary
Bryon Wayne "Skinny" Hargett, 56, of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Frederick on January 18, 1964, he was a son of Luther F. "Shorty" Hargarett and the late Betty Tobery Hargett.

Bryon had worked for several years as a manager for the Ingram's Shell Station in Jefferson.

Surviving are his siblings, Betty L. Hargett, Paul W. Hargett and wife Judy, Robert S. Hargett and wife Brenda and Bonnie Horst and husband Kevin, sister-in-law, Pat Hargett, many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by many special friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Luther F. Hargett, Jr.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -