Charles Edward "Ed" Stevens, age 88, of Libertytown, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries Nursing Home, Emmitsburg. Born November 1, 1930, near Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late George Norman Stevens Sr. and Helen Joy Stevens.



Ed was a lifelong member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, where he served as an usher. He worked on the family farm and later was employed as a custodian for Frederick County schools. He was a life member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company and enjoyed gardening.



Surviving are sisters, Katherine VanSant and husband Rodney and Rose Ecker and husband Richard, all of Libertytown and Helen Young and husband Blaine of Taneytown; numerous nieces and nephews including Dianne Smith of Yellow Springs, Vincent VanSant of Belleville, KS, Barbara Lingg of Fairfield, PA and Chris VanSant of Carroll Valley, PA; sisters-in-law, Patricia Jeanne Stevens and Ann Stevens and brothers-in-law, Robert Mullinex and Bill Stine. He was predeceased by sisters, Elizabeth Keilholtz, Louise Mullinix, Patricia Baust and Virginia Stine and brothers, George, Robert and James Stevens.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Libertytown.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, MD 21701 where the rosary service will be held at 2:00 p.m. .



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of St. Peter's Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791 or to the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 33, Libertytown, MD 21762.



