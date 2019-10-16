Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Michael Dixon


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Michael Dixon Obituary
Charles Michael "Mike" Dixon, age 70, formerly of Hagerstown, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, with whom he resided. Born May 13, 1949 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles Addison Dixon and Henrietta Baer Dixon.

Mr. Dixon worked as a meat cutter and a warehouse manager at Ferguson Enterprises.

Surviving are son, Michael Jason Dixon and wife Keri Lynn; granddaughter, Addison Frances Dixon, all of Jacksonville; daughter, Melissa Knight and husband Ronnie and great grandchild, Weston Knight, all of Sharpsburg and Mike's girlfriend, Brenda Watkins of Martinsburg, WV.

The family will receive visitors at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 18.

Floral tributes may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville,FL 32257 or give online at www.communityhospice.com/give.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now