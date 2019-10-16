|
|
Charles Michael "Mike" Dixon, age 70, formerly of Hagerstown, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, with whom he resided. Born May 13, 1949 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles Addison Dixon and Henrietta Baer Dixon.
Mr. Dixon worked as a meat cutter and a warehouse manager at Ferguson Enterprises.
Surviving are son, Michael Jason Dixon and wife Keri Lynn; granddaughter, Addison Frances Dixon, all of Jacksonville; daughter, Melissa Knight and husband Ronnie and great grandchild, Weston Knight, all of Sharpsburg and Mike's girlfriend, Brenda Watkins of Martinsburg, WV.
The family will receive visitors at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 18.
Floral tributes may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville,FL 32257 or give online at www.communityhospice.com/give.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019