Mr. Calvert (Calvin) Jefferson Horseman Jr 75 of Middletown, MD passed away at home on Wednesday November 18, 2020. He was the husband of Hope Wolfe Horseman his wife of 55 years.Born in Baltimore, MD on September 14,1945 he was the son of the late Calvert Jefferson Horseman Sr, and Florence(Volluse) Horseman.Calvin retired from Frederick County Government in 1996 after 26 years. He loved watching Nascar and Westerns.Surviving besides his wife is son Jeffrey Horseman, daughter Julie Earp (James), seven Grandchildren Courtney Hansberger (Ralph), Jeffrey Horseman Jr. (Jennifer), Justin Horseman, Brandon Horseman, Jared Earp, Taylor Horseman, and Josh Earp. Two Great-Grandchildren Brianna Horseman, and Caleb Hansberger.He will be remembered by his additional family that loved him, Ellen Kline, Lisa Moore, Tammy Clark, Sue Remsburg and Lois Palmer.Services will be private with Tim May officiating.Special Thank You to Hospice of Frederick County. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.