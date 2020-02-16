|
Calvin Andrew Bolinger, 64, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 21, 1955, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Kenneth March and Jane Amelia (Miller) Bolinger, of Frederick, Maryland.
Calvin served in the Army National Guard, Company A, 1st Battalion, 115th Infantry enlisting on 2/4/1974 and was honorably discharged on 8/11/1980, with the rank of Sergeant.
He worked as an automotive master mechanic for over 30 years, concluding his automotive career at Fitzgerald Auto Mall as shop foreman. True to his nature, Calvin spent the next few years providing daycare for his nephew Owen, who was his pride and joy. He then worked as a FEMA contractor until he was forced to retire for health reasons.
Throughout his life, Calvin was known for his generous, loving nature and his great sense of humor. His kind and thoughtful manner was reflected in his treatment of others and he would go out of his way to help anyone. He loved to bake and was known for his banana bread which he shared with many friends. He was a man of many talents, able to build or fix anything, with his favorite quote being, "if you can't be handsome, you gotta be handy".
He was a joy and an inspiration to all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, Stacy (Rhinaman) Bolinger; son, Kevin Bolinger (Kate) of Frederick; granddaughters Anna and Claire Bolinger; stepdaughters, Emma and Olivia Rossen, who he loved as his own; niece Trina Hymes, whom he raised; sisters, Betty Smith (Larry) of Frederick, Linda Tritsch (Les) of Williamsport, Mary Sullivan of Georgia, Nanci Bolinger (Brad Nehls) of Clear Spring; brothers, Mike Bolinger (Donna) of Greencastle, PA, Alan Loy (Melissa) of Montana, Mark Loy (Kimberly) of Hampstead, stepbrother Arthur Everly; nieces Sarah Tritsch and Emily Sechrist (Ryan), Brandi Bolinger, Amy Yost (Ryan), Alicia Dalhouse (Tim), Dayna Colvin (Adam), Shawn Carnahan (Shaun), Beth Carnell (Bob) and Michele Lavoie (Daniel); nephews Rod Kaufman, Jr., Samuel Tourney, George and Tony Everly.
He was also deeply loved and survived by his parents-in-law, Roger and Marsha Rhinaman of Myersville; Sisters-in-law Tracy Kloos (Brian) of Williamsport and Casey Bednarczyk (Chad) of Boonsboro; nieces Mackenzie and Maddy Kloos and Hannah Bednarczyk; nephews Wesley Bednarczyk and Owen Conner.
He will be remembered by lifelong friends Kenny Stine, Mike Furmage and Katie Kahan, special cousin Nick Luttrell and goddaughter Liz Holtz and last but not least, his "girl", canine companion Stella who will miss him dearly.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mouhamad Bazzi and his compassionate staff for the wonderful treatment and care they provided as well as Dr. Juliano and Vanessa.
It was Calvin's wish to be cremated so a notification for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of Sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020