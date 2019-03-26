Resources More Obituaries for Calvin George Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Calvin Shriver George Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Born in 1916 to Calvin S. George, Sr., and Helen Watkins George in Baltimore, Calvin was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Knauer George, his brothers Richard and Sidney, and two sons-in-law: James S. Kippen and Stephen C. Flood. He is survived by offspring John, Mary, Sara, grandson Peter, and seven nieces and nephews. He died at the age of 103.



Calvin spent childhood summers with his brothers at their retired grandparents' home on Hooper's Island where he delighted in working with Uncle Everett Philips on his boat, motoring daily up the Eastern Shore selling freshly caught crabs, oysters, and fish to many eating establishments. A graduate of Baltimore City College (high school), Calvin walked with Franklin D. Roosevelt in his first presidential inauguration in 1932 as one of America's most decorated Eagle Scouts. After serving two years as an enlisted man in the Navy, Calvin earned a presidential commission to the U. S. Naval Academy where he won the Thompson Sailing Trophy, played violin in the orchestra, and starred on the wrestling team.



Upon graduating in the Academy Class of 1939, Calvin served as lieutenant aboard the U.S. Idaho and finally upon the destroyer, U.S. Peary, when the Japanese captured Manila on December 10, 1941 where he was hospitalized while the Peary sailed without him to Darwin Harbor, Australia where it was sunk with all hands aboard. He endured as a P.O.W. until August 14, 1945 when the war with Japan ended, having been aboard in the holds of at least two of the so-called Japanese "Hell Ships" sunk by the Americans. His wartime service can be read in Answering their country's call: Marylanders in World War II, Michael Rodgers Editor, Johns Hopkins University Press, 2002.



Returning to Baltimore, Calvin married his childhood sweetheart Margaret, and retiring from the Navy with two Purple Hearts, worked for five years with Wolf and Mann under navy contract, refining the instrument panel of nuclear submarines.



The George family moved to a Frederick County farm east of Johnsville where they raised sheep. In 1961 the family moved to Frederick city where Calvin worked at Fort Detrick, retiring in 1974 as director of Planning and Quality Assurance. He spent the last ten years of Margaret's life traveling, and after her death, continued with his adult children to all seven continents (twice to Antarctica). Every January he spent several weeks in the Caribbean with his final travels featuring three sojourns on a Mississippi riverboat and around his beloved Chesapeake Bay.



During the 68 years which Calvin lived in Frederick County, he belonged to various organizations over time: Liberty Lions (treasurer), Kiwanis, parent host to Junior Assemblies (run by Louise McCormick), Frederick Cotillion, vestry of All Saints Episcopal Church, judge on the Tax Assessment Appeals Board, Historical Society of Frederick, Casual Gardeners, Sons of the American Revolution (Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter), and the Torch Club of Frederick. He subscribed to Way Off Broadway (dinner theater), the Washington National Opera, Dr. Noel Lester's Maryland Concert Opera, and to the Hood College summer concerts.



Calvin enjoyed building ship models in his "marina," sailing until he was 65, vegetable gardening, identifying constellations (a fan of the Earth Space Science Lab), trees and birds. He was never without his pipe, and occasionally playing the violin (without pipe). Calvin loved to read and watch movies from the 30's to 50's. He was especially thrilled to receive autographed histories from Professor David Hackett Fischer, son of his former scoutmaster, later celebrated educator the late Dr. John Fischer, president of Columbia University Teacher's College.



Considered "family" were the late Lucille Key (housekeeper for 49 years), handyman Randy Thompson, and current housekeeper Betty Dorsey. Contributions in Calvin's memory may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick.



Calvin's many friends may wish to celebrate his life their own way. Contributions to his memory may be offered at the nonprofit of one's choice. The family will privately observe his passing and internment.



