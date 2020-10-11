Cameron Michael "Cam" Sokoloff, age 58, of Frederick, Maryland died unexpectedly on the evening of Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Julia Ann Minner for 24 years. Cameron was born on June 3, 1962 in Silver Spring, Maryland to parents Robert and Willie Nell Sokoloff.In addition to his wife and parents, Cameron is survived by two children, Julia Lucille "Lucy" Sokoloff, Cameron "James" Sokoloff and siblings Mark Sokoloff and wife Michele and Elizabeth "Beth" Sokoloff Hiatt and husband Ben. He is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Martin Sokoloff. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews and his friends.Cam was the Vice President of Capital Drywall, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He was a talented carpenter and highly regarded in the Washington metropolitan commercial construction industry. Cam was one of the people in the world who truly loved his job and woke up happy to go to work each day. He loved the smell of sawdust and of the rosebush on the side of his house.Cam was a man of few words; but it was known by all he met, how much he cared about his family and those special to him. Cam was a kind and hardworking man however, he never forgot to appreciate the small things in life. One of Cam's most admirable qualities was that he lived with no regrets.Private visitation will be held at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 East 2nd Street, Frederick, Maryland. Cam will be interred at St. John's Cemetery, East Third St., Frederick, MD 21701.Anyone who wishes to honor Cam may make memorial contributions towards a college fund for Lucy and James Sokoloff via mail to Capitol Drywall, 7871 Beechcraft Ave., #150, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 or to the Phoenix Recovery Academy, 117 East Church St., Frederick MD 21701.