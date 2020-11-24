Mrs. Candace Carolyn Speak, 72, of Brunswick, passed away on November 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Wayne Edward Speak, Sr.



Raised in Brunswick, Candace graduated from Brunswick High School in 1967, and attended several class reunions. She worked for Frederick Electronics for many years. Candace enjoyed bowling and darts, but most of all loved her three dogs and her grandchildren.



She is survived by her son, Shane Powers & wife Amy; stepson, Byron Speak; four grandchildren, Destiny Powers, Hayley Powers, Abigail Speak and Morgan Speak; her special friend Rosie Spavold, and several other close friends and relatives.



Due to the pandemic, there will be no public service. Donations in Candace's memory may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



