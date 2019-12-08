|
|
Carl Edward Frazier, age 89, of Frederick, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born September 27, 1930 in Chardon, OH, he was the son of the late Eric and Leah Whitney. He was the husband of Mary Kathryn Frazier, his wife of 65 years.
Carl was a member of Catoctin United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy for nine years as a hospital corpsman and retired from National Institutes of Health, Bethesda. He was a member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post #282 of Woodsboro and AMVETS Post #2 of Frederick.
Carl was many things - a young medic in the Korean War, a musician playing Credence Clearwater Revival songs on his Gibson guitar, a karaoke master and film director of his home movies. As a young man he was stationed at Fort Detrick and that is where his real story began. It was at a dance in Frederick that he met and fell in love with his soulmate and wife, Mary K. He was a jack-of-all-trades, but this was nothing compared to his role as husband and father. His children, David, the late Lamont and Lindsey Frazier and his only girl Temple (and husband James Heaney) and his grandchildren, Jeremy Frazier, Chandler, London, Sierra and Paris Heaney, were the loves of his life. He always had time to spend with them and his heart was big enough to include an army of nieces and nephews, the 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by Becky Stull who was like a second daughter to him. Carl could be found relaxing with a pipe in his mouth and his pocket full of keys. A visit to his home left you laughing, never hungry and a feeling of safety and warmth all the way home. Now he is finally home - a forever home with his heavenly Father, Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Larry Eby, former church pastor, officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019