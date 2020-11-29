Carl Rith, 82, passed away on November 27, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Gloria "Janie" (nee Bussard), cherished daughters, Linda (Joshua Ash) and Carol, adored grandchildren, Brianna, Kieran, Caitlin, and Cameran, his siblings, Arden, Karen, and Craig, and many nieces and nephews. Carl joined the Air Force in 1960, serving honorably during the Vietnam War and for many years after, retiring in 1980. He then worked several different jobs
before finding a love of sales. He loved to help people, joke, laugh, and find that perfect fit for those who came to him. He left work behind with Bon Ton in Hagerstown, MD for retirement in 2010.Ca
rl was a beloved member of the Church of the Nazarene in Hagerstown, MD. Carl never lost his love for his family, his belief in God, nor his sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene, in Hagerstown as soon as Covid restrictions are lifted. Carl will be buried at Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown, MD in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Easter Seals of Hagerstown, Hospice of Washington County, or Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene.
Donald B Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.