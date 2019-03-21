On Wednesday November 7, 2018 Carol Anne McCathran passed away at the age of 83.



She was born in Washington D.C. on April 7, 1935 to William and Louise(Mainhart) Lee. She married her sweetheart Frank McCathran on June 26, 1954 and had three sons, Michael, Steven, and Scott and one daughter Kimberly.



Carol Anne was a lover of life. She retired from the Montgomery County police department in 1984 and moved to Ocean Springs, MS where she enjoyed her family, the beach, and her love of nature.



She is preceded in death by her father William, her mother Louise, and her daughter Kimberly.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years Frank, three sons Michael, Steve (Angela), and Scott (Susie), 1 granddaughter Taylor (Robbie), 1 great-grandson Carter, her three brothers Kenneth "Buddy" (Irene), Charles (Marlene), and Bruce (Renee), multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 11am-2pm at McCathran Hall in Washington Grove, MD. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to For The Name of Ministries in the care of Jeff Becraft at 84 Westride Dr, Elgin, SC 29045.