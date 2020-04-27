|
|
Carol Crayton Dimock, 79, of Mount Airy, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, following a fight against lung cancer. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, David Dimock.
Carol was born Dec. 14, 1940, in Bridgeport, Conn., the daughter of the Rev. Dr. Alfred and Gertrude Crayton. She came into the world with a twin sister, Joy. Together, they graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1962. Carol and Joy were best friends throughout their lives until Joy's death in 2017.
Carol taught elementary school in upstate New York for five years after college. In 1968 she married Arthur Hatch and moved to Falls Church, Virginia, where she became a homemaker. They had a daughter, Tamara Hatch, in 1971, and divorced in 1976.
On Dec. 3, 1977, Carol married David Dimock and moved to the home in Mount Airy that they would share for their entire marriage. In 1978, their son Glen Dimock was born.
Carol will be remembered for her kindness toward everyone she met. She often said that her proudest accomplishment was raising her two children. She loved being a homemaker, as well as gardening and taking care of her many houseplants. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She and Dave enjoyed many social activities in recent years, including game night and supper club with good friends. They were active members of Sage Wellness in Urbana. Their favorite time together was spending every summer at Lake Waynewood in the Poconos, where Carol had many lifelong friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and children, are two brothers, Roger Crayton of Gettysburg, Pa., and Frank Crayton and wife Linda of Berwick, Pa.; daughter-in-law Rachel Dimock; grandchildren Michael and Stephen Dimock; six nieces and nephews; and special friends Shereen and Terry Robinson of New Market.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org). Arrangements are being handled by Hilton Funeral Home of Barnesville (hiltonfh.com).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020